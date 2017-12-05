Accessibility Links

Holby City: Jac Naylor gets shot in shock cliffhanger – will she die?

Has the surgeon lost her life?

Holby City stalwart Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) has been shot by a mystery assailant in cliffhanger scenes just broadcast on the BBC1 medical drama.

Jac – who first featured in 2005 – had been planning to leave life at the hospital behind after finally confronting the grief she felt over the death of her sister Jasmine.

But a gun-wielding intruder at the hospital took aim and fired, leaving the surgeon injured and covered in blood on the floor – just as the power went down.

Viewers now have to wait until Thursday to discover Jac’s fate, although RadioTimes.com can reveal that newcomer John Gaskell (Paul McGann) will be caught in the middle of the drama as he tries to save his colleague’s life.

And despite his suspension from Holby after a recent hearing, Ric (Hugh Quarshie) will manage to find his way into the chaotic hospital after desperate phone calls from Donna (Jaye Jacobs).

The outcome of the two-parter is being kept a closely guarded secret, but an insider revealed that the lives of the Holby regulars will be “torn apart” as a result of this latest crisis.

Holby City returns on Thursday at 8.00pm on BBC1

