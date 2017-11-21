EastEnders: Whitney and Woody leave for new life in Spain?

The pair look to be headed overseas in next week's episodes

Whitney and Woody will say their goodbyes in next week’s EastEnders as they pack for a new life together in Spain.

The pair – who are currently facing tensions in their relationship thanks to the reappearance of Lee’s old Army pal Moose – will make the decision to depart Albert Square after Woody is offered a job managing a bar overseas.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 28 November see the Carters planning a party ahead of Whitney’s departure, but the event is threatened when Whit and Woody have an argument.

After some amateur counselling from Mick and Linda, the couple are soon back on track and the celebrations begin at the pub.

Before she goes, Whitney donates all her unused wedding presents to Mick and Linda, so they can raise more money for the Queen Vic before saying her final goodbyes to friends and family.

But is leaving Walford really what Whitney wants. After all, actress Shona McGarty said recently that Whitney shouldn’t be in a relationship with Woody at all:

“I would tell her to slow down. Whitney needs to just be alone and get to know herself better – how can anyone else love her if she doesn’t love herself,” said the Walford star.

