Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Gemma’s new man is revealed to be a millionaire

Coronation Street: Gemma’s new man is revealed to be a millionaire

The truth about wealthy Henry Newton comes out

27_11_CORO_GEMMA_HENRY_01

Gemma Winter looks set to get the shock of her life on next week’s Coronation Street when she discovers that a possible new love interest is actually a millionaire.

Advertisement

The upcoming drama sees Gemma crash a high-class house party and catch the eye of the handsome Henry. But any possibility of romance initially seems impossible after police raid the bash and Gemma is forced to take flight.

But Corrie fans can expect the Cinderella-style storyline to take a new twist when Henry tracks Gemma down to the Rovers, where Liz reveals that he’s actually a member of the Newton & Ridley family, the mega rich dynasty that supplies the pub with ale.

27_11_CORO_GEMMA_LIZ_01

A gobsmacked Gemma is thrilled when Henry makes promises to stay in touch, while Liz is quick to point out that the gobby kebab-shop employee has certainly landed on her feet.

27_11_CORO_GEMMA_HENRY_02

However, when it all goes quiet and Henry fails to get in touch, a gutted Gemma starts to think that Henry is all talk and no action.

And Rita certainly doesn’t help matters when she suggests that Henry is out of her league! So, has Gemma failed to land her Prince Charming? Or will there be a further surprise in store?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

Related news

Screen Shot 2017-09-15 at 15.40.31

Coronation Street: Rita collapses – here’s what happens next!

Rita_Gemma_Coronation_Street-hfowoihfadsdfiohidfah

Coronation Street: what is wrong with an ailing Rita?

All about Coronation Street

109142
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2017-09-15 at 15.40.31

Coronation Street: Rita collapses – here’s what happens next!

Rita_Gemma_Coronation_Street-hfowoihfadsdfiohidfah

Coronation Street: what is wrong with an ailing Rita?

CORRIE 9253 WEDS 20TH SEPT 1930 PREVIEW CLIP

Coronation Street heartbreak: watch Rita weep following shock diagnosis

ITV - DB

Coronation Street: Rita’s fate revealed in emotional scenes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more