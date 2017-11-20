Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Woody lashes out – as a face from Whitney’s past returns!

It's all kicking off in the Queen Vic this week

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 14/11/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 21/11/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5602 (No. 5602) - Picture Shows: Woody and Moose fight. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Moose (SAM GITTINS), 'Woody' Woodward (LEE RYAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Tensions will explode on EastEnders this week after Whitney gets a visit from Lee’s old Army pal Moose.

Whit’s current fiancé Woody looks set to lose his temper after he objects to Moose’s flirty behaviour. But after warning him to stay away from Whitney, Woody gets a further shock when Moose lets slip a secret.

Apparently, Whitney’s divorce papers have now come through – something that she’s been keeping quiet about. With Moose having touched a nerve, it isn’t long before Woody is lashing out, coming to blows with the returnee in the Queen Vic.

However, actress Shona McGarty doesn’t necessarily think that Woody is right for Whitney. Speaking recently, the Walford star told Inside Soap: “I would tell her to slow down. Whitney needs to just be alone and get to know herself better – how can anyone else love her if she doesn’t love herself.”

By next Friday, Whitney starts to worry that she’s rushing into marrying again too soon, while Stacey is advising Woody to give his bride-to-be more space. All of which hardly bodes well for the pair’s future.

On the future of her character, McGarty added: “I’d like to see Whitney get her feistiness back – she needs some backbone in 2018, and to stand up for herself a bit more!”

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

