Emmerdale: Cain makes big decision about Isaac after emotional flashback

Viewers got a glimpse into the life of Young Cain

Emmerdale has tonight shed light on Cain Dingle’s unhappy childhood thanks to flashback scenes that saw young actors cast in the roles of familiar characters.

Actor James Prentice was seen playing Cain as a child and he was joined on screen by Charleigh Brierley as a schoolgirl-age Chas.

Fleur Keith – a remarkable lookalike for Sally Dexter – guest-starred as Faith, who was seen being physically and emotionally terrorised by abusive husband Shadrach (Matt Sutton).

The specially shot scenes saw Faith abandon her family after reaching her limit with Shadrach.

But little did she realise at the time that Shadrach would then switch his attention to Cain and punish him for Faith’s desertion.

Back in 2017, Faith told Cain that he shouldn’t report her mistake and choose instead to stand by newborn son Isaac, who Moira was planning to give up for adoption.

After being reduced to tears, Cain was seen heading to Butlers’ Farm and telling Moira that he wanted to help take care of Isaac. But fans will now have to wait until Monday to see Moira’s response.

Soaps very rarely give fans the opportunity to witness the early years of their characters – however, Civvy Street (an EastEnders spin-off from 1988) offered a glimpse at wartime Albert Square, while a 2004 special looked at the origins of the feud between Pat Evans and Mo Harris.

