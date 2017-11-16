EastEnders: Ben stays with Luke as Willmott-Brown’s plan comes together

Kathy gives her blessing but her son has no idea he’s being used…

Ben Mitchell’s romance with the son of his mum’s rapist is still on after Kathy Beale convinced him not to dump Luke Browning just because of what James Willmott-Brown did to her – but Ben has no idea the relationship is fake and that Luke is using him on his evil dad’s orders…

The second part of this evening’s EastEnders double bill saw Ben confront Kathy with Willmott-Brown’s shocking claims his mum lied about being raped and that they were having an affair.

Eventually convincing Ben how manipulative her enemy can be and that she’s telling the truth about her ordeal, the Mitchell mechanic broke down in emotional scenes after initially doubting his mum and declared he couldn’t carry on seeing Luke with the spectre of Kathy’s tragic past hanging over them.

But Kathy surprisingly encouraged her son not to let what happened with James ruin his and Luke’s promising romance – except it’s not promising at all, because it’s all a lie…

Over at Weyland Luke feared it was well and truly over between him and Ben, but arrogant James was confident Luke would be able to win him round having planted the seed of doubt in Ben’s mind that Kathy couldn’t be trusted.

Luke looked uncomfortable as his deceitful dad revelled in his sick little game to bring down the Beales by playing with Ben’s emotions and making him think he’s found true love – but Mr Browning’s expression suggested he might be genuinely falling for Ben…

When the torn Mr Mitchell eventually called Luke and asked to meet, Willmott-Brown gloated that things were back on track and his plan was falling into place…

However, next week Ben makes an alarming discovery about his boyfriend’s business which leads to Lauren Branning doing some digging at Weyland – and she’s shocked at what she finds.

Will Ben realise Luke is using him as a pawn in his father’s twisted master plan? What further misery does Willmott-Brown have planned for Kathy? And what exactly is Weyland’s ultimate agenda?

