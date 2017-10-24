Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi really wants to make Thor 4

"I don’t really like any of the other characters,” the director told us – but will there really be another Thor sequel?

Long-awaited Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok is finally released in UK cinemas today, with fans around the nation finally able to see what all the fuss is about as they go to watch the latest adventure from Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder.

But while the dust has barely settled on Thor’s shattered hammer, the film’s director is already keenly eyeing up future projects – because despite there being no plans for one at the moment, Taika Waititi is pretty keen to direct another Thor film.

“I would like to come back and work with Marvel any time, because I think they’re a fantastic studio, and we had a great time working together,” Waititi told RadioTimes.com. “And they were very supportive of me, and my vision.

“They kind of gave me a lot of free reign, but also had a lot of ideas as well. A very collaborative company.”

Specifically, he went on, “I’d love to do another Thor film, because I feel like I’ve established a really great thing with these guys, and friendship.

“And I don’t really like any of the other characters.”

Now, currently Marvel has no plans announced for a fourth Thor film, and if it really was in the pipeline it’d be a bit of an exception – so far there have been no fourth instalments in any of its superhero franchises, with Iron Man and Captain America having three instalments to match Thor’s and even the Avengers movies only reaching that three-part milestone with next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film franchise itself seem to be in the dark about its future, with star Idris Elba (who plays Asgardian Heimdall in all three Thor films and Avengers: Age of Ultron) revealing he had no clue whether we’d be returning to the realm of Marvel gods in the future.

“I don’t know,” Elba told RadioTimes.com earlier this month when asked about the future of the franchise.

“It might be it for Thor – I don’t know! That’s a Marvel question.”

Still, there is a fourth Avengers film planned for a later date, proving Marvel aren’t against quadrilogies (thanks, Alien franchise) in principle, and given the positive reception to Thor: Ragnarok it doesn’t seem completely out of the question that there could be another film.

Just think of the title possibilities – Th4r? 4or? That’d be worth price of admission alone.

And if a fourth Thor film does turn out to be viable, there’ll be none happier than Waititi and his cast – at least according to the director himself.

“The best thing about this was actually working with these amazing people,” Waititi said of his cast, which included Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo among others. “I’ve grown to love all of these guys.

“Not him,” he quipped, gesturing to a picture of Ruffalo’s Hulk, “but the guy beneath him. And they’ve all become friends.

“For me, it’s just so nice working with people who are just nice, and want to come and do a good job and have a good laugh on set. We laughed and danced all day long when we weren’t making the movie, so yeah – the shoot was the most enjoyable part of it.”

Fingers crossed they get to do the whole thing all over again.

Thor: Ragnarok is in UK cinemas now