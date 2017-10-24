EastEnders: Halloween nightmares ahead for Bex and Louise

Halloween takes a sinister turn for the Walford teens in next week’s EastEnders, as a fun night out ends in drama for Louise Mitchell and Bex Fowler.

With preparations for parties all over Albert Square (get a load of the Carters’ Queen Vic fancy dress bash here), Bex persuades reluctant pal Lou they should celebrate and have a fun night out. With Louise still edgy after a difficult few months that saw her badly burnt in a fire during a barney with some bullies and abducted by her unstable mum Lisa, she takes some convincing but finally agrees.

But when chavvy neighbour Bernadette Taylor overhears their plans, the girls feel obliged to invite her along – though they’re not happy about it.

On Halloween itself next Tuesday, Shakil Kazemi, Keegan Baker and Travis Law-Hughes have all joined in and the gang get ready for their evening. But cheeky Keegan’s spooky prank backfires and ends up leaving Louise even more on edge than she already was. And when Travis steps in to defend her, his gallant act only makes Ms Mitchell more self-conscious.

Later admitting to BFF Bex that she can’t deal with how over-protective Travis is, Louise ends their romance, while Bex agrees to move on from her schoolgirl crush on Mr Pryce. The incident has clearly shaken Lou’s confidence, as she then nervously asks her mate how her scars look. Has she only dumped Travis because she’s struggling with her physical injuries?

Bex faces more stress on Friday when on/off boyfriend Shaki confronts her over the mixed messages he’s been getting recently. Little does he know Ms Fowler has been pining after her teacher, but how will she react when he stands up to her? Has Bex really moved on from her little infatuation and ready to give Shaks a break so they can be together again?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

