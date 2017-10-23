New Doctor Who star Sharon D Clarke was a Eurovision contender

The Holby City actor was part of a group that came close to representing the UK at the song contest

Sharon D Clarke is one of four new recurring characters set to join Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor when she fires up the Tardis for a new series next autumn. But who is Clarke and where have you seen her before?

She’s best known for her role in Holby City

Clarke played registrar Lola Griffin in the BBC1 medical drama for over three years between 2005 and 2008. Elsewhere on TV, she was Gran’Ma Flossie in 2004 CBBC series The Crust and was a judge on BBC talent show Last Choir Standing, because…

She’s a singer as well as an actor

Clarke is a respected musical theatre star and has had prominent roles in numerous West End productions. Perhaps most notably, she was the original Killer Queen in We Will Rock You and the first Oda Mae Brown in Ghost the Musical.

She even had a crack at Eurovision

Back in 2000, Clarke was part of an all-female group called Six Chix who came close to representing the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Their track Only the Women Know came second in the UK national final, which was won by Nicki French and Don’t Play That Song Again. French came 16th at Eurovision with 28 points. Would the result have been better if Sharon and co had been involved? You’d have to be able to go back in time and alter history to know that…