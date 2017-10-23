15 tweets that perfectly sum up the excitement for Doctor Who’s THREE new cast members

Whovians can't wait to see Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill joining Jodie Whittaker aboard the Tardis

After weeks of speculation, RadioTimes.com has exclusively revealed news about Jodie Whittaker’s THREE new Doctor Who co-stars. The incoming Time Lord will be joined on her adventures by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

And fans are VERY happy with the idea of an expanded Tardis team…

I AM SO HAPPY https://t.co/TMBvx3oHa4 — Brandon ✨ (@Luke_and_Beyond) October 22, 2017

Can't wait! Feels so Troughton/Davison to have a big TARDIS team 😍 pic.twitter.com/MBKvK9y617 — The Time Ladies (@thetimeladies_) October 22, 2017

I’m so excited for the new TARDIS team I could cry!!!!!! Nice to finally have some concrete news!!! #DoctorWho — Doctor Wholloween 👻 (@puddingbrain) October 22, 2017

In particular, Whovians are excited at the prospect of The Chase host Bradley Walsh joining the sci-fi franchise…

Bradley Walsh being cast as a #DoctorWho companion is one of the most exciting castings in Who history. Wonderful lineup for 13. — Ben (@bendeckard) October 23, 2017

Bradley Walsh being in #DoctorWho has just made my day #BradleyWalsh #doctor13 — Dan Lomas (@whovian900) October 23, 2017

Bradley Walsh is a fantastic companion to Jodie's #DoctorWho in my book. Great casting. Can't wait to see them together! — Joe Sims (@JoeSims10) October 23, 2017

Although many couldn’t resist a cheeky joke about Walsh’s game show…

I just want to see 13 and her companions running away from some Daleks and Bradley Walsh turns and says…"The Chase is on!" #DoctorWho — The Who Addicts (@thewhoaddicts) October 22, 2017

It's just struck me how ironically funny it will be if Bradley Walsh does a #DoctorWho chase scene… 😂 — Jenna Confessions (@Jenna_Stans) October 23, 2017

The diversity of the new time-travelling team has also been applauded throughout Whoniverse…

Loving the new doctor who companions …looks like an amazing diverse team ! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/LCE4XJa2YW — DAVID FURR-MARSH (@krieners) October 23, 2017

I AM SO FREAKING HAPPY ABOUT THIS!!! A FEMALE DOCTOR AND TWO POC COMPANIONS!!!! FANTASTIC JOB #DoctorWho https://t.co/OWtdTbHk6L — Katie Bienvenue (@kabienvenue) October 23, 2017

The BBC can't be accused of not being diverse with this new #DoctorWho line up. pic.twitter.com/0QnO12VLdV — Matt B. (@MatthewBeardmo3) October 23, 2017

Basically, everyone is VERY excited to see them in action. Although we’ll have to wait until Autumn next year to see them on our screens. Still, if there’s one fandom accustomed to a long wait, it’s the Whovians.