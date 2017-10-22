New Doctor Who star Tosin Cole has already appeared in Star Wars

He’s used to saving the universe in a spaceship

For months, fans have been wondering just who exactly will be joining Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker in her travels through space and time when she takes up the Tardis keys this December – and now their pleas have been answered.

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive, it’s been revealed that the new series regulars accompanying Whittaker on her adventures will be the previously-rumoured Bradley Walsh, as well as Mandip Gill and Sharon D Clarke – but in this article, we’re most concerned with the new Tardis team member who already has a surprising connection to top-tier sci-fi…

Who is Tosin Cole?

Young British actor Tosin Cole made his TV debut in 2010 BBC teen drama the Cut, soon following up this early success with roles in EastEnders spin-off EastEnders: E20 and short films like Me and My Dad and Jasmine.

In 2011, Cole was cast in perhaps his most well-known role to date as Neil Cooper in Hollyoaks, also appearing in spin-off Hollyoaks Later.

More recent roles include Keith Potts in Holby City, Kobina in Versailles, Anthony in The Secrets and Djimon Adomakoh in ITV detective series Lewis.

But wait, was he really in Star Wars?

Yes, he definitely was – Cole has joined the elite group of actors (including Warwick Davis, Dave Prowse and Felicity Jones) to have appeared in both Doctor Who AND Star Wars, with the young actor making a brief appearance as X-Wing pilot Lieutenant Bastian in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

It’s even a speaking part – as Red Four, a member of Poe Dameron’s Red Squadron taking part in the assault on Starkiller Base, he gets to say the lines “Direct hit! But no damage.”

Joining Doctor Who

On Sunday 22nd October 2017, Cole was revealed to be one of the new stars accompanying Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor on her adventures – so if he thought piloting an X-Wing would be his biggest sci-fi dream come true, he had another thing coming.

“I’m grateful and excited to be a part of this journey with the team,” Cole said of his casting.

“I’m looking forward to jumping in this Doctor Who universe.”

“The new Doctor is going to need new friends,” added incoming executive producer Chris Chibnall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family. They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show.”

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 this Christmas