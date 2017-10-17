Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Connor McIntyre hints at Pat Phelan getting his comeuppance

Coronation Street: Connor McIntyre hints at Pat Phelan getting his comeuppance

"It's a very moral universe - and quite right too," says the Corrie star

27_10_CORO_PHELAN_SOLS_02

Coronation Street actor Connor McIntyre has hinted that villainous Pat Phelan may not remain at large for much longer.

Advertisement

Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times about the reaction he gets from fans of the ITV soap, the Corrie star said:

“They’re very cool. They get it. And there’s a certain sense of ownership about it – if you’re a Corrie fan, you enjoy your villain. Knowing full well that he’ll inevitably get his comeuppance.

“It’s a very moral universe – and quite right too. The reaction I usually get is, ‘You’re so horrible. We really hate you. But we don’t want them to kill you yet.'”

Next week’s episodes look set to be a big week for Phelan as he takes another hostage and faces added pressure thanks to daughter Nicola asking some tricky questions.

27_10_CORO_PHELAN_SOLS_01

Asked whether he’s met any real-life Phelans over the years, McIntyre revealed that he’d found inspiration in Westminster politics rather than backstreet Salford:

“It’s all about power with Pat. He’s a dangerous narcissist. And he has no capacity for empathy. Now, how many of our current cabinet do you think you could identify as being that personality type?

“I’ll let the readers make up their own minds about that one. But just look at our political class – self-interested and, as Ken Loach put it recently, ‘consciously cruel’. Pat just embodies that mentality, doesn’t he?'”

You can read the full interview with Connor McIntyre in the new issue of Radio Times (out today).

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

Latest news

23_10_EMM_MOIRA_HOSPITAL_02

Emmerdale: Moira abandons her baby – “She just can’t cope,” says Natalie J Robb

Cher

Cher joins the cast of the Mamma Mia! sequel

Everything Coronation Street

27_10_CORO_PHELAN_SOLS_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

pjimage-35

Coronation Street: Rob Mallard on Phelan and Daniel’s clash – “Hopefully I’ll survive”

Screen Shot 2017-10-13 at 15.18.07

Coronation Street: Vinny returns – and gets a shock from Phelan

06_09_CORO_PHELAN_ANDY_03

Coronation Street: Eileen discovers Phelan’s kidnap secret?

GaryPhelan

Coronation Street: Gary in new clash with Phelan – “There’s a lot of unfinished business,” says Mikey North

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more