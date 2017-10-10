Emmerdale: who is Daz’s mystery woman? And why is Amelia in danger?

What does newcomer Rose want with Daz?

A mystery woman from Daz’s past turns up on Emmerdale next week, putting young Amelia in immense danger in the process.

The upcoming drama will see Amelia upload photos of her family online, an act that attracts the attention of a newcomer by the name of Rose, who then tracks Daz down to the village.

As can be seen from the picture above, Amelia allows Rose into the house – a move that the schoolgirl will end up regretting after she’s put in peril.

But what exactly is Rose after? And will Dan, Kerry and Daz be able to save Amelia before anything terrible happens to her?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

