Emmerdale: the father of Moira’s baby REVEALED!

We reveal whether it's Pete or Cain!

pjimage-37

Pete Barton will be thrown a curveball in next week’s episodes of Emmerdale when Moira tells him he might not be the father of her baby.

Fans of the ITV soap have been hotly debating the issue, knowing that Cain could also conceivably be the daddy.

With Pete now demanding a paternity test, Moira is left with little choice but to discover the truth. And – surprise, surprise – the father little Isaac will turn out to be Cain!

10_10_EMM_MOIRA_HOSPITAL_02

As the results come through, both Pete and Cain happen to be by Moira’s hospital bedside. An already grieving Pete is left devastated, while Moira does her best to hide her true feelings after Cain storms out.

Later, Cain remains adamant that he and Moira are still over, despite current love Harriet protesting that he should finish with her. But will Cain – who has secretly been knocked for six by the baby bombshell – give in to his true feelings?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Everything Emmerdale

Strictly Come Dancing Gemma Atkinson Aljaz Skorjanec
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

