Emmerdale wins big at the British Soap Awards 2017 – as EastEnders loses out

The ITV soap takes home six awards, while the Walford-set drama scoops just one prize

Emmerdale has taken home six British Soap Awards at the 2017 ceremony, including the prestigious Best Soap.

The Dales-set drama also got recognition for best Single Episode (Ashley’s Point of View), Best Male Dramatic Performance for John Middleton, Best Storyline for Ashley’s Dementia, Best Actress for Charlotte Bellamy and Best Actor for John Middleton.

The biggest loser on the night was EastEnders, who picked up just one prize, The Tony Warren Award, which went to Gillian Richmond, a scriptwriter on the BBC1 show for 30 years.

Coronation Street ended up with four awards, including Best Dramatic Performance for Kym Marsh, whose character Michelle went through the trauma of a late miscarriage in circumstances similar to those experienced by the actress herself.

Rob Mallard – who, as Daniel Osbourne, was this week revealed to be dad Ken’s attacker at the climax to a long-running whodunnit plotline – picked up Best Newcomer, seeing off competition from the likes of Emmerdale’s Sally Dexter and EastEnders’s Zack Morris.

And Hollyoaks’s teenage cancer storyline was rewarded for the on-screen partnership of Richard Linnell and Kassius Nelson as well as Scene of the Year. Doctors also picked an award: Lucy-Jo Hudson winning Best Villain for her guest role as child killer Rhiannon Davis.

You can see a full list of the winners (in bold) below:

Viewer Voted Categories:

BEST BRITISH SOAP (Last year’s winner was Emmerdale)

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Hollyoaks

BEST ACTOR (Last year’s winner was Danny Miller – Emmerdale)

Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street, David Platt)

Danny Miller (Emmerdale, Aaron Dingle)

John Middleton (Emmerdale, Ashley Thomas) – WINNER

Jamie Lomas (Hollyoaks, Warren Fox)

Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks, James Nightingale)

BEST ACTRESS (Last year’s winner was Lacey Turner – EastEnders)

Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Michelle Connor)

Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street, Bethany Platt)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders, Stacey Fowler)

Charlotte Bellamy (Emmerdale, Laurel Thomas) – WINNER

Anna Passey (Hollyoaks, Sienna Blake)

Panel Voted Categories:

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was Connor McIntyre – Coronation Street)

Connor McIntyre (Coronation Street, Pat Phelan)

Lucy-Jo Hudson (Doctors, Rhiannon Davis) – WINNER

Jake Wood (EastEnders, Max Branning)

Gillian Kearney (Emmerdale, Emma Barton)

Persephone Swales-Dawson (Hollyoaks, Nico Blake)

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Patti Clare – Coronation Street)

Dolly-Rose Campbell (Coronation Street, Gemma Winter) – WINNER

Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Doctors, Dr Zara Carmichael)

Tameka Empson (EastEnders, Kim Fox-Hubbard)

Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale, Paddy Kirk)

Nicole Barber Lane (Hollyoaks, Myra McQueen)

BEST NEWCOMER (Last year’s winner was Bonnie Langford – EastEnders)

Rob Mallard (Coronation Street, Daniel Osbourne) – WINNER

Ritu Aryu (Doctors, Dr Megan Sharma)

Zack Morris (EastEnders, Keegan Baker)

Sally Dexter (Emmerdale, Faith Dingle)

Duncan James (Hollyoaks, Ryan Knight)

BEST STORYLINE (Last year’s winner was Stacey’s Postpartum Psychosis – EastEnders)

The Grooming of Bethany, Coronation Street

Rhiannon’s Second Chance, Doctors

Lee’s Mental Health, EastEnders

Ashley’s Dementia, Emmerdale – WINNER

Teenage Cancer, Hollyoaks

BEST SINGLE EPISODE (Last year’s winner was Doctors – The Heart of England)

Kylie’s Death, Coronation Street

A Christmas Carol, Doctors

Lee On The Edge, EastEnders

Ashley’s Point Of View, Emmerdale – WINNER

What Is Consent? Hollyoaks

BEST MALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Danny Miller – Emmerdale)

Simon Gregson (Coronation Street, Steve McDonald)

Ian Midlane (Doctors, Dr Al Haskey)

Steve McFadden(EastEnders, Phil Mitchell)

John Middleton (Emmerdale, Ashley Thomas) – WINNER

Kieron Richardson (Hollyoaks, Ste Hay)

BEST FEMALE DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE (Last year’s winner was Lacey Turner – EastEnders)

Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Michelle Connor) – WINNER

Dido Miles (Doctors Dr Emma Reid)

Diane Parish (EastEnders, Denise Fox)

Charlotte Bellamy (Emmerdale Laurel Thomas)

Nadine Mulkerrin (Hollyoaks, Cleo McQueen)

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP (Last year’s winners were Sally Dynevor & Joe Duttine – Coronation Street)

Malcolm Hebden & Patti Clare (Coronation Street, Norris Cole & Mary Taylor)

Matthew Chambers & Elisabeth Dermot Walsh (Doctors, Dr Daniel Granger & Dr Zara Carmichael)

James Bye & Lacey Turner (EastEnders, Martin & Stacey Fowler)

John Middleton & Charlotte Bellamy (Emmerdale, Ashley & Laurel Thomas)

Richard Linnell & Kassius Nelson (Hollyoaks, Alfie Nightingale & Jade Albright) – WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR (Last year’s winner was Ruby O’Donnell – Hollyoaks)

Elle Mulvaney (Coronation Street, Amy Barlow) – WINNER

Bleu Landau (EastEnders, Dennis Rickman)

Isobel Steele (Emmerdale, Liv Flaherty)

Ela May Demircan (Hollyoaks, Leah Barnes)

SCENE OF THE YEAR (Last year’s winner was Val’s Death – Emmerdale)

Michelle’s Goodbye To Ruairi, Coronation Street

Haunted By His Voices, Doctors

Ronnie & Ronnie’s Exit, EastEnders

The Hotten Bypass Pile Up, Emmedale

Jade Says Goodbye To Alfie , Hollyoaks – WINNER

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Nick Pickard (Hollyoaks)

THE TONY WARREN AWARD – Gillian Richmond (EastEnders scriptwriter)

