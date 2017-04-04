Doctor Who and the Tardis is lurching ever closer in the time vortex, but we’ve still got a little longer before series 10 and Pearl Mackie fully materialise. Fortunately, Radio Times have been given a doctor's dozen of Who clues – one of which has particularly caught our eye.

We’re looking at number 8, that spiky gauntlet attached to the following hint: “retro weaponry for a disco-era returning foe”.

We’ll eat our sonic screwdrivers if that foe isn’t the Movellans, a villain from classic who. You know, the Movellans? No? Here's all you need to know...

Who are the Movellans?

They might look like budget-friendly deflated Michelin men with mops on their heads, but the Movellans are actually anthropomorphic androids best known for warring with the Dalek Empire.

The Movellans with their pink laser arms (more on that below)

What Doctor Who episodes were they in?

They appeared in Destiny of the Daleks in 1979 (disco-era, indeed), battling the titular monsters and Tom Baker’s Doctor.

The story oversaw the Movellans reaching a "logical stalemate" with the Daleks, which they hope the Doctor can relieve with a little intuition. The Doctor, of course, refuses and the Movellans are deactivated and Daleks defeated. All in a day's work for our Doc.

What were their powers?

Most of their powers came from their pink-pointed gloves, which were actually guns that could kill or stun. However, in classic Who comics they had a master weapon that made the humanoids such problematic foes: the nova device. This machine could alter the molecular structure of the atmosphere, making the atoms flammable. This meant the Movellans could completely destroy a planet’s ozone layer in an extreme case of global warming.

But most of their strength came from their military organisation. These bots were well-trained and, like the Daleks, they had a hierarchical system: normal soldiers wore completely silver dreadlocks, while the commander would have black tips.

We'll just have to wait to see how much of their fighting style's been altered through the years...

What were their weaknesses?

Their powerpacks. They wore them externally, which meant Movellans could easily shut down, or even re-programmed to become friendly.

Didn’t I see them in the Series 10 trailer?

Yes, if you squinted hard enough. In the first trailer the upcoming series, you can spot some pink-armed aliens with dreadlocks getting flung through the air while taking on their traditional tinpot foes...

And just in case that hasn’t quelled your appetite for classic Who villains being blown to smithereens, expect plenty of old foes being brought to life: the Ice Warriors and the Mondasian Cybermen will be returning to a Whoniverse near you very soon...

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on 15th April