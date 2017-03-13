The release of Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson has been postponed in Malaysia.

Although due to be released Wednesday, the film is now facing an “internal review”, the local branch of Walt Disney told Malaysian news outlet The Star.

The subject of the review wasn’t released, but the news comes amid international unease over director Bill Condon's announcement that the film contains a “gay moment” between Josh Gad’s character Le Fou and Gaston (Luke Evans).

A bishop in Singapore felt the need to warn his congregation of the film’s “homosexual content”, releasing a statement to "advise" parents about the film's inclusive message.

“Disney films for children's entertainment are usually associated with wholesome, mainstream values," Bishop Rennis Ponniah of Singapore's St. Andrew's Cathedral wrote. "But times are changing at a foundational level… Parents are therefore strongly advised to provide guidance to their children about this re-make of Beauty and the Beast.”

Russian authorities have also condemned the family film and have prevented children seeing it by giving the movie a 16+ rating. One Russian MP described the film as a "shameless propaganda of sin".

Beauty and the Beast is in cinemas now