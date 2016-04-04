Emmerdale: Robert and Aaron take “a big step” in their relationship next week, reveals Danny Miller

There’s good news for #Robron fans: next week’s episodes will contain major developments for Emmerdale’s favourite pairing.

Danny Miller has promised that Aaron and Robert will take a “big step” in their on-off relationship as Gordon’s court case reaches its climax.

“Their relationship is very popular with the fans, so we’ve been told,” said the actor. “I don’t know if they’re going to be happy forever, but it’s certainly a big step. There may be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Speaking about the unfolding love story between the two characters, Miller added: “Ryan Hawley has been here 18 months now and it’s crazy how fast the time has gone. I could never imagine anyone else playing Robert now. He’s done a great job with the character and I’ve enjoyed watching us develop.”

As for whether Aaron and Robert could one day get married, Miller commented: “I don’t know – maybe he’d want to do it in Vegas where no one is watching. I’m not trying to get a spin-off! In fact, I think Aaron would be embarrassed by the whole wedding thing.”

Aaron (Danny Miller) faces abusive dad Gordon (Gary Mavers) in court

Before he ever reaches that point though, Aaron will first have to endure a courtroom battle that will see himself, step-mum Sandra and sister Liv all give evidence. But with doubts hanging over the testimony of his relations, Aaron faces a fraught week.

On the topic of the upcoming trial scenes, Miller said: “I felt emotional being there for Aaron because of this six-month story. We’ve had all the twists and turns and we wanted to do it justice now that it was coming to a close.

“We wanted to get it right for the last time in court. And, of course, Aaron wants justice for that little boy he left behind years ago.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

