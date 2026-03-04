❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The revolution on the shelf? Why physical media still matters in the age of streaming TV
Owning television is more than just nostalgia – it’s a cultural statement in an era of easy access.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 10:05 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad