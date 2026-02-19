Doctor Who fans will soon be able to revisit one of the series' most intriguing chapters – and in multiple formats – as Doctor Who: The Movie returns in a newly-restored edition to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

For the first time, the 1996 TV movie has been restored from the original 35mm film elements, with the anniversary release available as a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring the 90-minute adventure on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

The special edition will be released on 25th May, 2026, with pre-orders opening tomorrow (Friday, 20th February) at 12pm GMT.

Originally broadcast in May 1996, the film starred Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor and was designed as a transatlantic relaunch of the franchise.

A co-production between the BBC, Universal Television and Fox, it transplanted the Time Lord’s adventures to San Francisco, pairing McGann’s romantic new incarnation with a scene-stealing Master played by Eric Roberts.

Although the hoped-for US series never materialised, the film has since become a cult favourite, bridging the gap between the classic era and the 2005 revival while expanding the mythology and introducing fans to McGann’s much-loved Doctor.

Collectors and longtime viewers will be particularly pleased that the release includes both the uncensored UK version and the original US broadcast cut, allowing fans to revisit alternate versions of the story.

Among the newly-produced extras are featurettes with Daphne Ashbrook (Grace Holloway), Eric Roberts and Yee Jee Tso (Chang Lee) reflecting on their roles, alongside a piece featuring Sylvester McCoy and Janet Fielding looking back at the handover between Doctors.

Legacy material includes two audio commentaries, an isolated music score and detailed production information text, as well as The Seven Year Hitch making-of documentary, Paul McGann’s original audition tape and a selection of alternate takes. Behind-the-scenes footage, an electronic press kit, a TARDIS tour and BBC trails round out the extensive archive content.

The Steelbook edition is a 4K Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray combo pack, while standalone 4K and standard Blu-ray editions will also be available.

Doctor Who TV movie Steelbook.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

