Radio Times will reveal the best TV show of the past 20 years at this year’s Latitude Festival, marking a major new collaboration as the Suffolk-based event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Taking place at Henham Park this summer, Latitude 2026 will mark two decades since the festival first launched, earning a reputation as one of the UK’s most distinctive cultural events – blending music, television, live comedy, theatre, literature and ideas across a packed four-day programme.

Radio Times will be an official media partner at this year’s festival and will play a central role in celebrating two decades of culture by polling audiences to determine the greatest TV show of the past 20 years.

The poll will invite fans to vote for the programme they believe has defined the last two decades of television, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment and factual programming.

The winning show will then be decided by a jury of TV personalities, writers and producers live on stage at Latitude Festival later this year, as part of the anniversary celebrations.

More details on how and when to vote will be announced soon.

Since its launch in 2006, Latitude has become a regular home for standout TV talent, as well as hosting TV moments linked to shows such as Taskmaster and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

Melvin Benn, Latitude founder and festival director, said: "Over the past 20 years, Latitude has been privileged to welcome some of the biggest names in TV and film to our stages. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Idris Elba to Russell Tovey, Charlie Brooker, Romesh Ranganathan, Louis Theroux, and the unforgettable pairing of Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan. These incredible talents have helped shape Latitude into a true celebration of British culture across all its forms.

"This year, we're thrilled to welcome TV legend Sir Lenny Henry back to stand-up for a UK festival exclusive performance. As we celebrate 20 years of Latitude, we're delighted to partner with Radio Times to let audiences decide which TV show has truly defined the past two decades."

The collaboration reflects Radio Times’ long-standing position at the heart of British television and culture, as well as Latitude’s own commitment to championing creativity across multiple art forms.

Further announcements around Radio Times’ presence at Latitude Festival, including live events and on-site activity, will be revealed in the coming months.

Festival-goers at Latitude 2025. Latitude Festival / Sarah Louise Bennett

Latitude Festival takes place at Henham Park, Suffolk and will feature an expansive anniversary line-up across music and comedy, with newly announced acts including soul sensation Jalen Ngonda, multi-platinum singer-songwriter David Gray and punk pioneers The Undertones appearing across the Obelisk Stage, Second Stage and Sunrise Arena.

The festival has also confirmed its 20th anniversary comedy bill, headlined by Jack Dee, Jen Brister and Ross Noble, alongside a UK music festival exclusive appearance from Sir Lenny Henry, marking his return to stand-up after 17 years.

These names join previously announced headliners David Byrne (a UK festival exclusive), Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims, as well as The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, Tom Grennan, Tom Odell, Wet Leg, Billy Ocean, Dry Cleaning, English Teacher, Vanessa Carlton and more, with day tickets on sale now.

