❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Best horror films and TV series of all time - from Sinners to Twin Peaks
Five-star frights on the big and small screen.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 3:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad