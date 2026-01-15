The BBC has confirmed when fans can expect The Repair Shop to be back on our screens - and there isn't too long to wait.

Ad

Season 15, which first began airing on 1st October 2025, went on a break in November following the release of episode 5.

But we now know when we can expect the next instalment, with episode 6 set to air on Wednesday 28th January 2026 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

"Dom and Sonnaz team up to fix a vintage salon hairdryer, David repairs some intricately carved Nigerian figurines, and Rebecca takes on a rugby flag with a remarkable history," the synopsis for the episode reads.

Sharing the news that the series was going on a break, series star Will Kirk shared a photograph of the famous Repair Shop barn on his Instagram story alongside the words (via Hello! magazine): "School's out. See you next year."

Suzie Fletcher, Samantha Slimmon, William Kirk on The Repair Shop season 15 episode 6. BBC/ Ricochet LTD

To tide fans over during the break, a The Repair Shop Christmas special aired on Boxing Day, featuring special guests including Helen Mirren, who brought in a badly broken 1800s cello which was owned by her late friend and theatre director Martin Landau, and which had been broken by Nazi guards when he fled to Britain aged just 14.

Speaking about whether she felt emotional repairing it, The Repair Shop's Becky Houghton previously told Radio Times magazine: "Wood is such a tactile material, it seems to soak up things. I could feel that it needed some TLC to bring it back again. It’s the hardest repair I’ve done. I ate, slept, lived, breathed the cello, staying up until 2am. There was no way I wasn’t going to fix it."

Houghton added that it was "so emotional" when Dame Helen came to collect the instrument, saying: "She was amazed at how beautiful the barn looks and she greeted this cello like it was an old friend. It was so emotional. It was lovely to surprise her by having cellist Raphael Wallfisch come to the barn to play it."

Julia Donaldson and Rob Brydon were also special guests on the 2025 Christmas special, and tasked the furniture restorer Will Kirk and ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay with the repair of a toy farmhouse.

The Repair Shop season 15, episode 6 will air on Wednesday 28th January 2026 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.