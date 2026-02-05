The Traitors winner Stephen Libby has launched his TV fashion career.

Ad

The star, who became the talk of the nation last month not only for winning the BBC reality competition, but also as a result of his striking outfit choices on the show, made an appearance on ITV’s fashion slot on This Morning alongside presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

And there was a big surprise for him as Ben walked out on the catwalk wearing a jumpsuit.

Stephen said: “What I love about this is that you’re showing it can be a bit more casual, and you don’t have to go full on disco glam. Equally, it looks fantastic!”

Cat added: “I feel like that’s your next Men’s Health cover – but with the top bit taken off and holding two tyres either side!”

Ben said: “It’s my gift to you Stephen, for everything you gave us on Traitors.”

Later in the segment, Stephen was left equally stunned when Anneka Rice made an appearance as a guest.

Fans of The Traitors will remember that Stephen wore an Anneka Rice jumpsuit in an episode of the show – and that she went on to post on social media about it.

Stephen Libby and Ben Shepherd on This Morning. ITV

Last month, Stephen made history alongside Rachel Duffy as the first pair of Traitors to win the game together, with the duo taking home £47,875 each.

Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026 at the end of January, Stephen revealed he has left his role as a cyber security consultant and that he wants to dive "into something that I'm more passionate about".

"It's been very good to me over the years, which is great, but I'm taking a break from work at the moment, just going to put my feet up see what happens," he said.

He added: "And then if, in the future, an opportunity presents itself to me that's more exciting than cyber security, I'll grab it with both hands."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.