It's time to make sure your 9pms are free once more as The Apprentice is returning for a landmark 20th season on BBC One this winter.

To celebrate the anniversary, the new series will feature 20 candidates, all of whom are vying for the chance to become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

One candidate who believes she is worthy of Lord Sugar's investment is Vanessa, who describes herself as a quick learner and someone who is always ready to take risks.

So, what is there to know about Vanessa Tetteh-Squire and what plan does she have for Lord Sugar?

Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Vanessa Tetteh-Squire?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Tech project manager

Location: Enfield, London

Vanessa Tetteh-Squire is a tech project manager and owner of a swimwear and resort wear brand.

As for how she is different to the other candidates, Vanessa said: "I’m straightforward and direct in my approach I say what I mean and mean what I say. I don’t view limitations as obstacles; rather, I see them as opportunities to innovate, challenge myself, and prove what I’m capable of.

"As Nelson Mandela once said, 'It always seems impossible until it’s done.' I believe that’s the mindset that turns challenges into triumphs."

What is Vanessa Tetteh-Squire's business plan?

Vanessa's business, AYORKOH, is aimed at women with full busts and she is "driven to create everyday styles that not only support but also look incredible".

Explaining her business plan further, Vanessa said: "My designs will defy gravity, blending style and function in ways that empower, give confidence and bring comfort. I’m committed to pushing boundaries, using innovative methods to ensure every piece is as supportive as it is chic."

Is Vanessa Tetteh-Squire on social media?

She does! Vanessa can be followed on Instagram @vanessatsquire, and at the time of reporting she has over 800 followers.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

