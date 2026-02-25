Tempting Fortune will return for a third season on Channel 4, but there will be a slight shake-up for the high stakes reality series.

It has been confirmed that Rob Beckett will host the series, taking over from Paddy McGuinness who hosted the first two seasons.

Rob Beckett said: "Put people in the jungle, take away everything nice, then tempt them with hot showers and burgers. It’s hilarious. Everyone thinks they can resist temptation… until they’re hot and filthy, and suddenly morals go out the window. I’m very happy to be hosting this show, especially from the comfort of a lovely crew hotel."

The popular reality series will once again challenge a new group of contestants to trek through the Malaysian jungle armed with nothing but basic supplies and their own willpower.

The prize pot will start at £300,000 and the group must decide whether they want to save the pot so it can be won at the end of the trek, or spend it on the little luxuries that arise during their journey. As ever, each time a contestant caves to comfort, the group prize fund will take a hit.

Rob Beckett. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The new series promises more extreme conditions, more enticing temptations and dramatic new twists that will put even greater pressure on the shared prize fund.

Beckett will travel with the group to tease them with temptations and guide viewers through all the dramatic twists directly from the stunning yet unforgiving tropical location.

Genna Gibson, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: "Tempting Fortune has struck a real chord with UK audiences, blending adventure and psychological tension in a fresh, compelling way. We’re excited to raise the stakes again for series three and viewers can expect more of the emotional highs and lows, fiery debates and fractured alliances that have made Tempting Fortune a breakout reality phenomenon."

Tempting Fortune seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Channel4.com.

