❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Tempting Fortune to return on Channel 4 with Paddy McGuinness's replacement as presenter confirmed
Channel 4 has promised more extreme conditions and more enticing temptations than ever before.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 at 11:06 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad