❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Where is Shandi Sullivan from America's Next Top Model now?
Shandi features in a new documentary about the reality series.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 3:21 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad