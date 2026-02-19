Netflix's deep dive into America's Next Top Model has been the topic of non-stop conversation online since its release earlier this week.

The three-part series revisits the biggest moments of the series and offers behind-the-scenes insights into the cultural juggernaut, including interviews with former models and judges.

One model who stars in the documentary is Shandi Sullivan. Appearing on the series in 2004, she reflected on how her most vulnerable moment was televised for the world to see.

So, just who is Shandi Sullivan and where is she now? Read on to find out more.

Who is Shandi Sullivan?

Yoanna House, Tyra Banks, Shandi Sullivan and Mercedes Scelba-Shorte. Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Shandi was an aspiring model before she appeared on America's Next Top Model. While she worked at Walgreens, she saw an advertisement for the series and attended the casting call.

Shandi appeared on the second season of America's Next Top Model and while she didn't win, she placed third. However, while coming in the final three is a cause for celebration, there is a darkness that shrouds Shandi's experience.

What happened to Shandi Sullivan on America's Next Top Model?

Revisited in the docuseries, during Shandi's cycle she and other contestants went to a party organised by the show's producers, in which she drank wine in a hot tub with male models, following a photoshoot that day. Shandi ended up kissing one of the male models, despite having a boyfriend at the time.

Shandi recalls the encounter in the documentary, alleging sexual assault.

"I remember him on top of me. I was blacked out. No one did anything to stop it. And it all got filmed. Every moment of it," Shandi says in the doc. "I didn’t even feel sex happening, I just knew it was happening. And then I passed out."

In the documentary, executive producer Ken Mok said the scene was scaled back "significantly" before it was televised, adding that it "was, for good or bad, one of the most memorable moments in Top Model".

He said: "On day one, we told [the girls] there's going to be cameras with you 24/7, day in and day out, and they’re going to cover everything. I will tell you this. When I went into post, and I saw the footage, we scaled back that scene in a significant way."

Banks spoke of the incident in the documentary also, saying: "I do remember her story. It’s a little difficult for me to talk about production, because that’s not my territory."

Shandi addressed the incident further in an Instagram post following the documentary's release, writing: "At the age of 43, I continue to struggle with it; always smiling. That's why I took this opportunity.

"Knowing that Tyra didn't have control over my narrative, that the director and producers here had my back... that's why I did it. I did it for me. Because I mattered and I still do! The love I have felt today has been immense."

A spokesperson for the ANTM creator, host and executive producer Tyra Banks told Entertainment Weekly that Banks "played no role in the events that occurred this night. Everyone, including production, was surprised to find out what had transpired".

After the series, Shandi returned to work at Walgreens and quit modelling in 2014.

Where is Shandi Sullivan now?

Similarly to a lot of the contestants and some winners of America's Next Top Model, Shandi leads a relatively quiet life.

Nowadays, Shandi is the co-host of the horror movie podcast Urn Fulla Popcorn and also works full time at a cat sitting company.

While "the pain hasn't gone away" from her time on the show, Shandi focuses on "little bouts of happiness" - "doing the podcast with my best friend, hanging out with my cats, or creating art".

