It's been a while since we've been updated on the goings on of the socialites of SW3, but E4 are providing as Made in Chelsea returns for an exciting 31st season next month.

This season, the clique swap Chelsea for the breathtaking backdrops of Scotland, as the series launches with a two-part special where romance, tension and shifting alliances play out in a stately manor in Perthshire.

Along with a change in location, the 10-part new season will introduce two cast members - Elys Hutchinson and Philip Pollard - who are ready to find romance and shake up friendships. Plus, fans of the show will be delighted to hear Inga Valentiner makes her highly anticipated return to Chelsea.

Inga said of her return: "Bali has been paradise, but I have been missing Chelsea! After some years away from West London, I’m ready to reunite with my pals, and meet who else has joined in on the chaos since I was in the city."

If the newcomers names sound familiar, that's because they are! Elys Hutchinson previously won Too Hot to Handle in 2023, but now she'll be swapping the slopes for Sloane Square.

A trained ski instructor and semi-pro football player, Elys isn't afraid to put herself out there when it comes to finding love and is good friends with many of the Chelsea cast, including Yas Zweegers and Chuggs Wallis.

26-year-old Philip Pollard's surname may ring a bell as he is the older brother of Jules. Newly-single after an eight year relationship, Philip is in his dating era and has no plans to settle down and has his sights set on Beks.

Phil was a semi-pro football player before branching into tech sales which he is now an exec of his company. Fiercely protective of Jules and Tristan, Philip embraces the big brother role amongst the group.

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 in March.

