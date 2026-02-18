The Siddiquis have been a part of Gogglebox since its inception in 2013 and have become firm fan favourites, so it's no surprise when viewers quickly notice when they're not all on screen.

When they were first introduced, viewers at home tuned into Baasit, Umar and their dad Sid before being introduced to other members of the family, including sibling Raza, who has been missing in the new season.

Those watching the beloved Channel 4 series began to notice Raza's absence, and the family have since confirmed that he sadly had a fall prior to filming and cracked his ribs.

In a post shared on social media, the Siddiquis wrote: "He’s recovering nicely and will be joining us on the sofa in a few weeks time.

"He’s absolutely smashing his recovery, staying positive and keeping himself entertained with walks, telly, reading and nephew cuddles with Theodore. I know you guys reaching out and sending your well wishes will put a bigger smile on his face than morphine ever could.

"Can’t wait for all four Siddiquis to be back on team @c4gogglebox with the rest of the fab families."

Fans and fellow Goggleboxers have sent the family well wishes, with Izzi Warner commenting: "Get well soon Raza!"

Gogglebox returned for a whopping 27th season earlier this year, with familiar faces and some newbies amongst the armchair critics.

Last season introduced audiences to friends Jake and Calum, the Gordon family, married couple Andrew and Alfie, mother and daughter-in-law Sara and Lara and sisters Rosie and Susie.

Gogglebox continues on Friday 20 February at 9pm on Channel 4.

