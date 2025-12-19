After a tough culinary competition, the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2025 has finally been unveiled.

Ginger Johnson, best known for winning the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, has yet another trophy under her belt after being crowned the Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2025!

The drag artist becomes the 20th person to claim the dazzling trophy, after she outperformed the 14 other celebrities in the kitchen.

The final saw Ginger go head-to-head with rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones and broadcaster Dawn O'Porter, all of whom produced incredible food – but there could only be one winner!

"I cannot believe this, I'm so shocked. I really thought I was going to come here and have a laugh," Ginger said of her win. "I can't believe this is the end result of the competition. It's absolutely crazy! I can't wait to tell my mum and dad. I've actually learned a real-life skill!"

Ginger joins a long list of winners, including Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola, Kadeen Coz MBE, Kimberly Wyatt and Nadia Sawalha, to name a few.

Grace Dent, who joined this season as judge, said: "Throughout this entire competition Ginger has delivered these intriguing, inventive, exciting, imaginative, difficult feats. What she's done is something really impressive."

In tonight's episode, the celebrities were tasked with presenting their best food to date and had just three hours to create a three-course meal reflecting how far they had come.

Speaking of her menu, Ginger said: "This is showtime for me. The dinner table is a stage today and I'm going to try and make the most fun, exciting, humorous food that I can. I'm cooking the ultimate, contemporary 1970s dinner party. Surprise, surprise, I love the art, the fashion, the music and the culture."

Ginger's winning menu included a Bloody Mary prawn cocktail, a special take on a Duck a l'Orange and a Flaming Baked Alaska.

"Being part of this competition has pushed me to be adventurous – trying to bring the creativity that I find in the rest of my life into food. I've caught the bug for the food and the competition."

