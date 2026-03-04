Celebrity Ex on the Beach is returning for a fourth season on Paramount+ later this month, featuring an all-star cast that plenty will recognise.

Ad

The launch episode will be released on the streamer on Tuesday 31 March, with new episodes released weekly, in which Paramount+ has teased will be the "most explosive season yet".

This season, eight single celebrities touch down in the stunning shores of Tenerife in the search of love but, as ever, their exes are waiting to crash the party.

Helen Flanagan (Coronation Street), Dani Imbert (The Only Way Is Essex), Toby Aromolaran (Love Island) and Jedward's John Grimes (The X Factor) are among the famous faces diving first into the drama, with exes Curtis Pritchard, Ronnie Vint and Rogan O'Connor ready to make their dramatic entrance into the villa.

But how will the singles cope when faced with their former flames seeking closure, truth or even worse, revenge?

Elsewhere, Married at First Sight's Amy Kenyon, Too Hot to Handle's Chase DeMoor and Izzy Fairthorne and Love Is Blind's Freddie Powell will all feature in the series.

Daisy May Cooper. Paramount+

Along with an all new cast, Daisy May Cooper will be stepping into the narrator's booth. Cooper is best known for co-writing and starring in the BBC sitcom This Country and the critically acclaimed Am I Being Unreasonable?

She has also appeared in the likes of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, The Masked Singer and Last One Laughing UK on Prime Video. More recently, she and her brother Charlie have been travelling the country looking for the UK's most haunted locations in the BBC's Nightwatch.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach returns on Tuesday 31 March on Paramount+.

Add Celebrity Ex on the Beach to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.