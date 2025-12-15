Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are off on their fishing travels once more for a wintry Christmas special.

Last year, the pair travelled to the south west of France to fish in the River Lot but this time round, they're sticking to the UK and are headed down south.

This Christmas Eve, the comedic duo visit Devon and Cornwall, and meet some famous faces along the way.

So, when can viewers tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the festive special, including what time it's on TV.

When is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2025 on TV?

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer. BBC/Owl Power/Pierre Lavenes

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing will air on Wednesday 24th December at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The festive special will follows Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse and, of course, Ted the dog as they head to South West England for their festive treat this year.

Along the way, they'll chat with local legend Dawn French about the meaning of Christmas and how she is celebrating it this year, before they're visited by their old friend Dr Anand Patel.

Where is Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing 2025 filmed?

As mentioned above, the duo are headed to Devon and Cornwall.

They'll arrive down south by their traditional transport of an old steam train, before they set out to fish in the stunning rivers Lyd and Camel in Devon and head out to sea in Cornwall on a traditional fishing boat.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing airs on Wednesday 24th December at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

