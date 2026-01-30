Former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary Berry has shared her verdict on Nigella Lawson joining the cast of the Channel 4 show.

Ad

Berry served as a judge on the beloved baking competition, alongside baker Paul Hollywood, from the show's inception on the BBC in 2010 until 2016.

When it made the switch to Channel 4 in 2017, Berry announced her departure alongside the show's presenters, comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig were then brought in as new co-hosts, while South African-British restaurateur Dame Prue Leith stepped up as the second judge to fill Berry's position. Toksvig later departed and was replaced by Matt Lucas, who Alison Hammond subsequently replaced.

Now it has been announced that iconic TV chef Nigella Lawson will be taking over from Leith as she departs the show after nearly a decade.

Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Berry shared her verdict on Lawson becoming a judge on the cosy cooking show, declaring that she was "delighted" by the news.

Mary Berry at the Radio Times Covers Party 2026. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

"I’ve also recently heard Nigella Lawson is the new Bake Off judge, and I’m absolutely delighted," she said.

"It will give Bake Off a wonderful new flavour, and Paul and her will get on like a house on fire."

When asked what a great Bake Off judge needs, Berry answered: "The skill to be the judge and to be fair, be kind and encourage everyone to enjoy baking."

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Leith announced earlier this month that she would be leaving The Great British Bake Off after nine years, saying of the role: "There cannot be a better job in the world."

Of Lawson taking up her former position, Leith herself told The Spectator: "[Nigella is] also really nice, mighty glam and seriously bright, sexy and sassy. I’m just glad she wasn’t in the running nine years ago."

The Great British Bake Off returns later this year.

Add The Great British Bake Off to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.