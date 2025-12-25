The Great British Bake Off is returning with a Christmas special and it's line-up is entirely made up of the Peep Show cast.

The festive special, which will air on Christmas Day on Channel 4, will see five of the iconic comedy show's cast members reunite for the first time since the cult classic stopped airing a decade ago in 2015.

As always, the contestants will be faced with three baking challenges which this time will include biscuit decorations, a Boxing Day classic and making their favourite moments from Peep Show in cake, including Dobby’s personal cheese, Super Hans running to Windsor and Mark burying drunk Sophie in a ball pit.

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will be there every step of the way to bring chaos and Christmas cheer to the Bake Off tent whilst judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will sample the bakes and crown a winner.

But just exactly who from Peep Show's cast can we expect to see baking up a storm in the tent? Read on for everything you need to know about The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off.

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off line-up

David Mitchell

Olivia Colman

Isy Suttie

Matt King

Sophie Winkleman

David Mitchell

David Mitchell. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 51

Peep show character: Mark Corrigan

David Mitchell is best known as being one of Peep Show's two protagonists, Mark Corrigan who lives with his best Jeremy, played by Robert Webb. For his performance as Mark, David won a BAFTA for Best Comedy Performance in 2009 and was nominated two further times throughout the show's 12 year run.

Outside of Peep Show, David has continued a career in comedy as part of the double act Mitchell and Webb and has asked as team captain on the BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?, opposite Lee Mack, since 2007.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 51

Peep show character: Sophie Chapman

In Peep Show, Olivia Colman played Sophie Chapman, co-worker and love interest of David Mitchell's character Mark. Colman has had an expansive acting career and broke out in Hollywood, just some of her acting credits include The Favourite, The Crown, Broadchurch and Flea Bag making her one of Britain's best and most loved actresses.

Over her career Olivia has won an Oscar, for her role in The Favourite, five BAFTAs, three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmys, along with a plethora of nominations.

Isy Suttie

Isy Suttie. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 47

Instagram: @isysuttie

Peep show character: Dobby

Outside of being as Dobby in Peep Show, Isy Suttie is best known as her role of Esther Blanco in Channel 4's comedy drama Shameless.

She has appeared in many comedy panel shows including Would I Lie To You?, QI, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Matt King

Matt King. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 57

Instagram: @thatmattkingfella

Peep show character: Super Hans

Matt King played drug-taking and extremely establishment Super Hans, who was Jeremy's best friend. He held the role for Peep Show's full 13 year run.

Beyond Peep Show, Matt has appeared in Doctor Who, Skins, The IT Crowd, Death in Paradise and Paddington.

Sophie Winkleman

Sophie Winkleman. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 45

Peep show character: Big Suze

Sophie Winkleman is remembered as her loveable and naive character Big Suze in Peep Show, Jeremy's wealthy and posh ex-girlfriend. Her acting credits include The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Death in Paradise, Timothée Chalamet's Wonka and Agatha Christie's Poirot. From 2011 to 2015, she also had a reoccurring role in Two and a Half Men opposite Charlie Sheen.

In 2009, she married into the roayl family by marrying Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent and second cousin of King Charles III. She is notably the sister of iconic TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.

The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off is coming to Channel 4 on Christmas Day (25th December) at 8pm.

