Celebrity Race Across the World has ensured audiences have cleared their Wednesday night schedules yet again, as a group of four famous faces and their loved ones are taken on an adventure of a lifetime.

Last month, the series introduced viewers to Anita Rani and her dad, Bal; Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie; couple Tyler West and Molly Rainford and Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon as they began their journey in Isla Mujeres, in the most easterly point of Mexico.

Over the past six weeks, the teams have travelled 5,900km to reach the finish line in Península de La Guajira in Colombia - but only one team could reach the finish line first.

It all came down to one final moment, and it was Roman and Harleymoon Kemp who reached the checkpoint first. In addition to the title of winners, the pair join a hall of fame of champions, including Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan and Alex and Noel Beresford.

Harleymoon and Roman Kemp. BBC/Studio Lambert

Molly Rainford and Tyler West made it to the checkpoint just two minutes behind the duo and were followed by Anita Rani and her dad Bal, who came in six hours behind.

For Dylan and Jackie, they decided to leave the race due to limited budget, therefore forfeiting a place in the final.

Upon learning they had reached the final checkpoint first, Roman said: "We did it!"

Harleymoon said: "I'm so overwhelmed, I don't know whether to be sick, to celebrate – I feel in shock," as Roman added: "That was the most adrenaline, most emotion that I’ve had ever."

