A set of first-look images have been unveiled for Vladimir, a new erotic drama starring The Mummy's Rachel Weisz and One Day's Leo Woodall.

The series, which will be made up of eight episodes, is based on the novel of the same name by Julia May Jonas, and sees Weisz play a "passionate but reckless professor", whose world begins to unravel when she finds herself "dangerously fixated on her magnetic new colleague".

The newly released images introduce us not only to Weisz's unnamed protagonist and Woodall's Vladimir, but also to their respective spouses, played by John Slattery and Jessica Henwick.

It has also been announced exactly when the series will debut on Netflix - Thursday 5th March 2026.

Weisz spoke with Tudum about the new series, saying that there's "definitely comedy and drama" within it.

"It’s mischievous and a good tonal cocktail for exploring some very serious subjects and issues," she said. "Her fantasy is about the power of desire — the invigorating, stimulating, inspiring, and revivifying feeling that she gets from her obsession with Vlad. What it’s about is coming back to life in a certain way [after lying] dormant for some time."

The central character is very much someone going through a stalling career, while she also no longer feels sexually desired by her husband, with whom she's in an open relationship. Meanwhile, she learns that that the liberal arts college where she’s taught contemporary fiction for decades is bringing a sexual assault case against John, a fellow professor.

She then meets Vladimir, a hot-shot young writer who joins the faculty along with his wife, Cynthia, and she quickly becomes obsessed with him.

Weisz's character will speak directly to the camera, but she might not be the most reliable source of information.

"You have direct access to what the character is thinking and then also what she wants you to think," Weisz told Tudum. "What she wants you to think is a little distant from the total truth."

Vladimir will be released on Netflix on 5th March 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

