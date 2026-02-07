Fans of Untamed finally have a concrete update on the Netflix show’s future, with a clue as to where its story will head next.

Ad

At the end of the season 1 finale, Eric Bana’s Special Agent Kyle Turner was seen driving away from Yosemite National Park, leaving behind the place that had defined both his career and his personal life.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Turner’s next chapter will take him far beyond California – and across the Pacific.

Season 2 of the Netflix mystery thriller will be set in Hawai‘i, with Turner arriving in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to investigate a brand-new case, reports Deadline.

The new run is said to see Turner called in to examine a mysterious death, with the park’s volatile, ever-changing landscape playing a key role in the investigation, alongside simmering local tensions.

Eric Bana as Kyle Turner and Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez. Netflix

The shift in location marks a dramatic change from season 1, which unfolded against the towering cliffs and forests of Yosemite National Park. While that first season was filmed in British Columbia, Canada – standing in for Yosemite – the upcoming episodes will be shot on location in Hawaii, giving the series a very different visual identity.

Production is scheduled to begin in the spring, and, like the debut run, season 2 will consist of six episodes.

Co-showrunners Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith teased the tonal shift ahead, saying: "We’re excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite."

Untamed first launched on Netflix on Thursday 17th July 2025 and quickly became a breakout hit. The series debuted at number one on the streamer’s Global Top 10, remained in the chart for seven weeks and went on to rank as the third most-watched title on Netflix in the second half of 2025, pulling in 92.8 million views.

Read more:

Watch the trailer for Untamed season 1 below:

Untamed is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Untamed to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.