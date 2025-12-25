Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Scarecrow's Wedding has been adapted for the BBC by Magic Light Productions, marking over a decade of fantastic storytelling.

This Christmas, viewers can enjoy the gorgeous love story between Betty O'Barley and Harry O'Hay, two scarecrows who fall in love on a farmer's field and plan to have the best wedding ever.

But the arrival of smooth-talking Reginald Rake throws a spanner in the works...

As ever, this adaptation is jam-packed with talent from the TV and film industry.

Read on to find out who's in the voice cast of The Scarecrow's Wedding.

The Scarecrow's Wedding voice cast:

Sophie Okonedo is the Narrator

Jessie Buckley is Betty O'Barley

Domhnall Gleeson is Harry O'Hay

Rob Brydon is Reginald Rake

Sophie Okonedo has appeared in Game of Thrones and will star in Amazon's The Wheel of Time Getty

Where have I seen Sophie Okonedo before? Most recently, you'll have seen Okonedo in popular sci-fi hit, The Wheel of Time and Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. She's also appeared in Doctor Who, Inside No. 9, The Hollow Crown and many more popular series.

Jessie Buckley is Betty O'Barley

Who is Betty O'Barley? Betty is a scarecrow who lives on the farmer's field and her main mission in life is to get rid of pesky crows who try to eat the crops. Her job is made a little easier when a new scarecrow comes on the field, and she ends up falling in love with him...

Where have I seen Jessie Buckley before? Buckley rose to fame after coming second on BBC talent series I'd Do Anything. She would go on to enjoy a successful career in TV, film and theatre, most notably gaining an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in The Lost Daughter. She also has a starring role in Hamnet and has appeared in I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Chernobyl and Wild Rose.

Domhnall Gleeson is Harry O'Hay

Who is Harry O'Hay? Harry joins Betty in the farmer's field and immediately falls in love with her, going out of his way to make her happy by giving her the best wedding day ever.

Where have I seen Domhnall Gleeson before? Gleeson is best known for his portrayal of Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise. He also starred in About Time, Ex Machina and The Revenant. Most recently, he was the lead in The US Office spin-off, The Paper.

Rob Brydon is Reginald Rake

Who is Reginald Rake? When Harry goes on a mission for Betty, Reginald is another scarecrow who is put into the field to help Betty. Reginald's intentions aren't as pure as Harry's, however, and he brings about terrible trouble for the farm.

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? Aside from being in all Magic Light adaptions of Donaldson's work, Brydon is perhaps best known for playing Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey, which concluded last Christmas. He also starred in The Trip opposite Steve Coogan, among many other projects.

The Scarecrows' Wedding will air this Christmas on the BBC.

