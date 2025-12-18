❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Imposter ending explained: Who dies as the truth of Amanda’s lies are exposed?
Let's break it down.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 18 December 2025 at 10:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad