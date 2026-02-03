Beloved period drama The Durrells and crime drama series Whitechapel will both be leaving Netflix in the UK this month.

Both series, which have been mainstays in the streamer’s catalogue for months, will be leaving the streamer due to the expiration of licensing agreements.

The Durrells, the first three seasons of which arrived on the platform on 7th February 2024, followed by season 4 on 14th February, will be taken down from Netflix on 13th February 2026.

After being added to Netflix on February 28th 2024, all four series of Whitechapel will be removed from the platform on 26th February.

The Durrells, which originally aired on ITV1, is based on the real-life British Durrell family, who relocated to the Greek island of Corfu in the years leading up to World War II.

Keeley Hawes plays Louisa Durrell in ITV's The Durrells

The show stars the likes of Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and Josh O’Connor (Challengers).

Whitechapel, which also originally aired on ITV1, follows a modern police unit investigating brutal murders that echo historical crimes, and stars the likes of Rupert Penry-Jones (Persuasion), Phil Davis (Vera Drake) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

Both series might be leaving Netflix this month, but fans will be pleased to hear that there are other streaming options.

The Durrells is available to stream on Disney+ and, given that it was added to the service in June 2024, shouldn't be being removed any time soon.

Meanwhile, all four seasons of Whitechapel are available to stream on Channel 4.

