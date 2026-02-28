Paul Wesley has joined the cast of The Buccaneers season 3 as a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives into Nan and Mrs St George's world, turning it upside down.

Best known for his work in The Vampire Diaries and more recently, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, not much else is known about Wesley's character, but it's clear he'll play a pivotal role in the third outing of the Apple TV series.

Rumours about Wesley's casting in the series had spread online prior to the announcement, with images of him on set alongside Christina Hendricks' character, confirming season 3 was in production.

As for what is set to take place in season 3, Apple TV has confirmed the Buccaneers will be "fighting back", and they'll be doing it side by side.

The logline reads: "When they arrived in England they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their live, and with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship."

Details on who will play this "bad-boy Duke" are yet to be announced, but with Wesley joining the series, we can only hope for another casting announcement in the coming weeks.

Two months after season 2 concluded its run, the streamer announced it had been renewed for season 3, having left plenty of unanswered questions for fans.

Season 2 concluded with Theo abdicating in order to divorce Nan and marry Lizzy and Nan running away from Tintagel with a pregnancy secret.

"We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next," creator-showrunner Katherine Jakeways said of the renewal. "Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do."

The Buccaneers seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Apple TV.

