The release date has been confirmed for a new adaptation of Jo Nesbø's Harry Hole books, which is set to debut on Netflix next year.

The nine-part series, titled Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole, will officially debut on the streamer on Thursday 26th March 2026 - meaning there's just over three months left to wait.

A first-look picture has also been unveiled, showing Tobias Santelmann in the title role of Norwegian anti-hero Harry Hole. He is joined in the central cast by Peacemaker's Joel Kinnaman as Tom Waaler and Pia Tjelta as Rakel Fauke.

In a statement, author, creator and executive producer Jo Nesbø said: "Finally we can reveal the premiere date and share this first look at Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole.

Jo Nesbø. Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

"Seeing Tobias bring Harry to life has been really exciting and marks a new chapter for the character. I’m looking forward to sharing his take on Harry with the audience, and to have them join us for a truly dark and twisted journey."

The Harry Hole book series has been running since 1997, with the latest novel having been released in 2023. The seventh novel in the series, The Snowman, was previously adapted as a film in 2017, which starred Michael Fassbender as Harry, alongisde Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Ronan Vibert, Val Kilmer and JK Simmons.

The synopsis for the new Netflix series says: "Created by one of the greatest storytellers in crime fiction, Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole is a whodunnit serial killer mystery led by famed anti-hero Harry Hole. Underneath the surface, this series is a nuanced character drama about two police officers – and supposed colleagues – operating on opposite sides of the law.

"Throughout the season, Harry goes head-to-head with his long-time adversary and corrupt detective Tom Waaler. Harry is a brilliant but tormented homicide detective who struggles with his demons. As the two navigate the blurred ethical lines of the criminal justice system, Harry must do all he can to catch a serial killer and bring Waaler to justice before it is too late."

The series has been directed by Øystein Karlsen and Anna Zackrisson, while the cast also includes the likes of Ellen Helinder, Anders Baasmo, Kåre Conradi, Simon J Berger, Peter Stormare, Fridtjov Såheim, Eili Harboe, Atle Antonsen, Manish Sharma, Jesper Christensen and Kristoffer Joner.

Jo Nesbø's Detective Hole will stream on Netflix from Thursday 26th March 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

