❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Beloved 1970s US drama's reboot finally gets release date confirmed - as Netflix makes huge announcement for its future
The series is coming to Netflix soon.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 4 March 2026 at 11:50 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad