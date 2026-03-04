Netflix has set an official release date for its reboot of classic 1970s TV series Little House on the Prairie, while also making a big announcement about the series’ future.

Like the original, the new Little House on the Prairie is based on the beloved novel series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, but is being billed as "transformed adaptation" for "a 21st-century audience".

The show is described as “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West" that will "offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier".

Little House on the Prairie will release on Netflix on 9 July.

Alongside the release date announcement, the streamer also revealed a first-look image (above) and revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season.

The cast includes Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, Skywalker Hughes as Laura’s older sister, Mary, Luke Bracey as Pa, aka Charles Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald as Ma, Caroline Ingalls.

Behind the camera, the Boys' Rebecca Sonnenshine is adapting the series as well as serving as showrunner.

Little House on the Prairie. Ted Shepherd/NBCU Photo Bank

Sonnenshine will also executive produce alongside Trip Friendly (the son of Ed Friendly who executive produced the original series), Joy Gorman Wettels (13 Reasons Why), Dana Fox (Wicked) and Susanna Fogel (A Small Light).

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the ‘Little House’ books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

“We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut,” added Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series.

“The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.”

