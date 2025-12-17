❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jill Halfpenny stars in first look trailer for "gripping" psychological thriller with Game of Thrones legend
The drama will be released on Paramount+ in the new year.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 1:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad