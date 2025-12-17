A first-look trailer has dropped for a new psychological thriller series called Girl Taken, starring Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny, known for The Cuckoo and After the Flood.

Based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, the series follows the story of twin sisters Lily (Tallulah Evans) and Abby (Delphi Evans), whose lives are torn apart when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen (Allen).

After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes, only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. Abby, Lily and their mother, Eve, struggle to rebuild their family knowing that Rick is still out there evading capture.

Released recently, the trailer not only gives a glimpse at the stellar cast, but also the chilling and disturbing storyline.

Lily, Abby and Eve in Girl Taken. Paramount+

The minute-long trailer begins with audio of the 999 call mother Eve makes when reporting her daughter Lily as missing. Accompanying the audio is a montage of clips of happy family life of the twins living with their mother and attending school.

The viewer is then fed clips of of Lily chained up whilst Mr Hansen innocently joins the family in the search for her. But unbeknownst to them, he is the perpetrator. The trailer closes with Mr Hansen tucking Lily into a single bed with the caption: "Her teacher, her captor, his baby doll."

Alongside Jill Halfpenny and Alfie Allen, the thriller series stars sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans who play twins Lily and Abby, respectively.

Directed by Laura Way and Silent Witness' Bindu de Stoppani, the series supporting cast includes the likes of David Turpin (The Ex-Wife, The Cuckoo), Suzanne Cowie (The Serial Killer’s Wife, Good Ship Murder), and Nessah Muthy (The Ex-Wife, Grantchester).

All six episodes of Girl Taken will be available for streaming on 8th January 2026 on Paramount+.

