5 has unveiled a first-look trailer for Martin Clunes’s new factual drama about the downfall of BBC presenter Huw Edwards.

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is the first collaboration between 5’s factual and scripted commissioning teams, and you can watch the promo in the video above.

Starring Doc Martin's Clunes as Edwards, the two-part drama follows "the newsreader’s double life as it spirals out of control" before his “total exit from public life following his conviction for serious child sexual offences”.

For decades, Edwards was regarded as one of Britain’s most trusted newsreaders, having anchored BBC coverage of major national events, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, in 2024, Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, and was handed a six-month suspended sentence.

Huw Edwards wearing a blue suit and tie, with black sunglasses on looking ahead with a mute expression.
Huw Edwards. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

In a previous press release, 5 said the series will offer a "complex, emotional and nuanced portrait" of the scandal surrounding Edwards, and "build on extensive factual research over the past 12 months, including extensive first-hand interviews and co-operation from those at the heart of the scandal and exclusive access to The Sun newspaper’s award-winning investigation into Edwards".

The series has been directed by the BAFTA-winning Michael Samuels and written by Mark Burt (The Trial).

A release date is yet to be confirmed, but 5 has said it's due to air "soon".

