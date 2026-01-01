To kick off the New Year in thrilling fashion, Radio Times is delighted to welcome internationally best-selling author Harlan Coben as Guest Editor of our What to Watch app this week – and he’s bringing plenty of suspense with him.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Coben is one of the most successful crime writers in the world, with more than 25 novels to his name and sales exceeding 80 million copies globally. Renowned for his page-turning plots, emotional depth and jaw-dropping twists, he has become a master of the modern thriller – both on the page and on screen.

Over the past decade, his work has found an enormous new audience through television, thanks to a prolific partnership with Netflix. His stories have been adapted into a string of hit international dramas, filmed across the UK, Europe and the US, and consistently landing in the streamer’s global Top 10.

The latest adaptation, Run Away, is now available to stream, adding yet another gripping chapter to the ever-growing 'Harlan Coben universe'.

James Nesbitt in Run Away. Netflix

As our app's Guest Editor, Coben has curated his Top 10 thrillers from TV and film, shining a spotlight on the shows and movies that have inspired, influenced and entertained him the most. From nerve-shredding mysteries to emotionally resonant dramas, his selections reveal what truly separates a good thriller from a great one.

Alongside this, he also provides a definitive guide to all 12 Netflix series that bear his name, making it easier than ever to decide where to start – or what to binge next.

When asked what he looks for in a standout thriller, Coben is clear that shock value alone isn’t enough. "I want to be surprised," he explains. "I want to be entertained. I want to be moved. I want something that’s going to stir my heart." For him, the perfect twist isn’t just unexpected – it has to mean something. "A twist that surprises you is not enough," he says. "The twist has to generate something inside of you and move you."

You can explore Harlan Coben’s full Guest Edit, including his Top 10 thrillers and complete Netflix guide, exclusively on the Radio Times: What to Watch app.

Download now to dive deeper into the shows, films and stories that will keep you guessing long after the credits roll.

