❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Where is José Jurado Montilla now? Subject of Netflix's TikTok Killer documentary
The docuseries examines what happened to Ester Estepa.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 6 March 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad