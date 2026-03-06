The TikTok Killer is a new docuseries on Netflix, exploring the disappearance and death of Ester Estepa.

When Ester went missing in 2023, those closest to her began their own search to find her, retracing Ester's final steps via messages, videos and other remnants of her digital footprint.

Told through archival footage and interviews from those closest to Ester, the documentary recounts Ester's final days, just as her family attempted to do.

But what happened to Ester Estepa and who has been accused of being responsible for her disappearance? Read on to learn more about the documentary subjects.

What happened to Ester Estepa?

Ester Estepa was a 42-year-old woman who disappeared while on a trip in Spain, where she is said to have met José Jurado Montilla, and they went on a hiking route together.

Per Netflix, her family last heard from Ester on 23 August 2023, three days after she began her trip. Her mother grew suspicious of her messages and asked Ester to send a voice message, but shortly after she lost contact with her.

Ester's mother than received a video call in which she claims Montilla answered and said he had spent several days with Ester before she disappeared. He told her that Ester had run out of data on her phone and at the time, had inserted her SIM card into his phone to call her family.

Ester was then reported missing. Her body was found a little under a year later in a secluded area in Gandía, a city on the east coast of Spain. It was confirmed that Ester died from a blow to the head.

As per the police's investigation, Montilla was said to be the last person known to have seen Ester alive.

Who is José Jurado Montilla?

José Jurado Montilla is a travel content creator, particularly popular on TikTok.

But prior to his social media career, Montilla had served 28 years in prison for the murder of four people between 1985 to 1987. He had originally been sentenced to 123 years in prison, but was released early after the European Court of Human Rights' ruling on the Parot Doctrine – a ruling that recalculated prison sentence reductions.

Montilla told investigators that he and Ester parted ways on 21 August, sharing a hug goodbye at the Gandía train station.

Where is José Jurado Montilla now?

José Jurado Montilla is currently in prison, awaiting trial for the murders of a 21-year-old student and Ester Estepa.

He has always denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

The TikTok Killer is available to watch on Netflix now.

