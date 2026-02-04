❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
"Landmark" Tony Blair documentary with interview with former PM gets release date confirmed
The series will feature an in-depth interview with the former prime minister.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 4 February 2026 at 3:59 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad