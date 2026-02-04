Channel 4's landmark documentary series about Tony Blair will air in a couple of weeks, offering audiences a look into the former prime minister's meteoric rise, his years in Downing Street and his career post politics.

The Tony Blair Story will begin on Tuesday 17th February at 9pm on Channel 4, with the latter two episodes to follow on the 18th and 19th.

After the first episode airs, the full series will be available to stream on Channel4.com.

The documentary series was announced in May last year, with Channel 4 confirming it would feature and in-depth interview with Blair himself, as well as have his story told by those who knew him best – friends, allies and opponents.

Tony Blair. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Washington Speakers Bureau

The synopsis reads: "Peeling back the layers of political spin and tabloid sensationalism, the programme offers a fresh perspective on the man who transformed the Labour Party and reshaped Britain.

"The series goes beyond the headlines to explore the key moments that shaped Blair’s leadership, providing a gripping insight into one of the most influential Prime Ministers of the modern era."

The series has been made by 72 films, the makers behind The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson and more recently, The Zelensky Story which aired on BBC Two. Their other productions include Vietnam: The War That Changed America and Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America.

This also won't be the first documentary made about the former prime minister, with the BBC producing one in 2021, Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution.

