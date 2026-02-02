❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I'm Susie Dent and in the age of AI I believe being a geek may never have been so important
We need to encourage our kids to celebrate, not mock, their intelligence, says Susie Dent.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 2 February 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad