❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
I'm a documentary filmmaker and have met Tony Blair, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky – this is what they all had in common
Michael Waldman reveals what he’s learnt from interviewing our global leaders.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 February 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad